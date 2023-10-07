Save Up to $75 on the Google Pixel Watch or Google Pixel Buds Pro

Top tech is often quite expensive, which is why finding a deal is always ideal. And if you're a Google fan or looking for alternatives to Apple, Wellbots helping you get your hands on two great products for less right now. The company is offering CNET readers exclusive discounts on the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Buds Pro, meaning you can score either of these items without breaking the bank.

Smartwatches offer an added layer of convenience to your daily routine, and the Google Pixel Watch is a solid option for Android users, landing a spot on our best smartwatch for 2023 roundup and picking up an Editors' Choice Award last year. It comes equipped with Google Assistant, allowing you to play music, text, check Gmail, use Google Maps to navigate and more -- many of which you can do through voice alone. Plus, Google Wallet allows you to use Google Pay on your wrist at checkout to simplify shopping. And you'll get plenty of health and fitness tracking features from Fitbit to help you stay on top of your wellness journey. The 1st-gen Pixel Watch lists for $280, but that price drops to just $205 when you use promo code CNETPIXELWATCH at checkout, which is $75 in savings.

And if you're looking for a quality pair of everyday headphones at an affordable price, look no further than Google Pixel Buds Pro. They have solid sound quality, offer active noise cancellation and provide a superior fit. They also support multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and have good battery life, delivering up to seven hours of playback with noise canceling on or up to 11 hours with that feature turned off. These headphones earned a spot on our roundup for the best headphones of the year, as they are excellent wireless earbuds for Android users. They typically go for $200, but you can get a $65 discount when you use promo code CNETBUDSPRO at checkout. That means you can snag a pair for $135.