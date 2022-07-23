Save up to $74 on 3D Printers and Accessories During This 1-Day Deal

3D printers are becoming a popular hobby for many people. With the advances in technology, 3D printers are becoming more affordable and easier to use.

If you're looking to dive into the world of 3D printing, you can save up to $74 on during today's one-day sale at Woot. Whether you're a novice or a practiced hand, these offers are worth checking out, but keep in mind these offers are expire tonight or when the items have sold out, whichever comes first.

Both printers in this sale also feature a quiet motherboard that delivers a stable performance and a 4.3-inch smart color screen with a simple user interface. They also each come equipped with a run-out sensor with resume support so that your objects will continue printing right where you left off if you run out of filament before a job is through. And with Carborundum glass beds, each should provide adhesion while building and make it fairly easy to remove your creations once they have cooled.

If you're just getting started with 3D printing, the is a good choice. It's easy to assemble and right now it's just $355, saving you $74 off the list price. It has an easy to use leveling system that should allow you to make quality prints with ease and offers a build volume of 235 x 235 x 250 millimeters. Or if you don't mind a slightly smaller output, you can save $49 off the and pay just $230. It has a 220 x 220 x 250 millimeter build volume.

and flexible TPU filament available for $27 each. Both colors are compatible with all FDM printers on the market that accept 1.75 millimeter filament.

There is even a large available for $30 that will keep your filaments in good condition. It features a microporous vacuum bag with a reinforced double seal zipper that keeps everything air-tight, along with a self-sealing valve that allows you to remove air with the hand pump and keep everything secure. It also comes with reusable humidity indicator cards, so you can change out any desiccants that need it.