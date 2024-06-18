Save Up to 72% on 2 Years of NordVPN Protection and Get Saily eSIM Data Thrown In

You can never be too careful when it comes to keeping yourself and your data safe when connected to the internet. Whether you're using a coffee shop's Wi-Fi or you just don't quite trust your ISP, a great VPN is usually the answer. If you're looking to score the best VPN service at the best price, you won't want to miss this deal from one of our favorite options, NordVPN. The company's two-year plans are marked down by as much as 72% right now, plus if you sign up soon, you'll also get up to 20GB of Saily eSIM data as a freebie with your subscription. That'll keep you free of roaming charges if you plan on traveling internationally this summer.

If you sign up for one of NordVPN's two-year plans, you'll be able to secure up to 10 devices at once. The basic plan is marked down by 59%, which brings the price to $3.39 a month, or $81.36 for two years, and you'll get 1GB of Saily eSIM data as a gift. Signing up for the Plus plan also includes malware protection, a tracker and ad blocker, a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner for $4.39 a month. That's a 68% discount and will be charged as $105.36 for two years, plus you'll get 3GB of Saily eSIM data.

However, for the most bang for your buck, signing up for the Ultimate plan may be the best option. In addition to all of the features of the Plus plan, you'll also get 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, as well as cyber protection benefits including identity theft recovery and extortion protection. It's discounted by 73% right now, which brings the price to $6.39 a month, or $153.36 for two years, and you'll get a whopping 20GB of Saily eSIM data with your purchase.

Once you sign up, you'll receive a voucher for free eSIM travel data from Saily so that you can stay connected wherever you travel and avoid roaming charges or searching for free Wi-Fi from unreliable sources. You'll need to download the Saily app and enter the coupon code to claim your travel data.

There are also one-year VPN subscription deals available, but you'll forgo the free eSIM data bonus, so signing up for the longer subscription will likely be the better option for most people. It's worth noting that NordVPN and Surfshark have merged, but have continued to operate autonomously so far. For other options, check out our roundup of the best VPN deals happening now.