Save Up to $70 on These ReMarkable 2 E Ink Tablet Bundles

If you're looking for a device perfectly suited to reading and writing, you'll find E Ink tablets may be the right fit. Right now Best Buy has marked down bundles that include our favorite E Ink tablet for writing and note-taking, the ReMarkable 2, to under $500. This 1-day deal expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then if you want to take advantage of these savings.

Ditch your spiral notebook for this 10.3-inch tablet. It's a great solution for staying organized by keeping your notes all in one place, making it a great tool for students and writers, alike. Plus, if you're easily distracted, you may appreciate that this device has no social media, ads or notifications to get you off task. As tablets go, it's fairly basic, with a monochrome display that boasts a resolution of 226 DPI. The device is thin, coming in at just 4.7mm thick, and it has an impressive paper-like feel. This tablet can even convert your handwriting into typed text, write directly on PDFs, import Microsoft Office files and more. A single charge should provide you with up to two weeks of battery life.

The bundle includes the magnetic Marker Plus, which comes with a built-in eraser and never needs to charge, along with a 1-year subscription to Connect, which lets you add to the 8GB of internal storage by adding unlimited cloud storage, as well as the ability to sync files with Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive. Plus, you'll get either a polymer weave book folio or a premium leather book folio, depending on which bundle you choose. The first is discounted by $50 right now, bringing the price to $499, while the latter is marked down to $529 -- a $70 discount. Note that there is no backlight, so you won't be able to use this tablet in the dark, and it only supports select formats, including PDF and unprotected epub. If you're looking primarily for an e-reader, you may want to pass on this option.

