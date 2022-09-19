Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Save Up to 70% on Oakley, Ray-Ban and Costa Sunglasses

Shop dozens of different styles for discounted prices from now until Sept. 26.
Summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't step out in style with some cool shades. Until next Monday, Sept. 26, you can grab a pair of Oakley, Ray-Ban or Costa sunglasses for just a fraction of their regular prices. Woot is having a huge end-of-summer sale on dozens of styles that you'll want to check out before they sell out.

Styles start as low as $40 for a pair of Ray-Ban's for kids (save $37) and Ray-Ban's for men (save $101). Prices can go up to $110, but most pairs fall within the range of $70 to $90. While most of the sunglasses are men's styles, you can also find children's and women's sunglasses here.

All of these sunglasses are brand-new, but none of them are prescription sunglasses. They include both polarized and nonpolarized, and you can grab up to 10 pairs of each if you want to. Every pair comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, which covers any defect or malfunction in the item. Most products will be delivered within two weeks.

