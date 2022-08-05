Save up to 70% off Travel Items at Brookstone

Whether you're traveling for work or taking a vacation this summer, you're going to want to take advantage of this sale. Brookstone has some great travel essentials for up to 70% off right now until Aug. 31. Here are some of the best gadgets to make your travels easy and stress-free.

Brookstone Nothing says "ruined vacation" quite like stolen identity. Protect your information with the Urban RFID Blocking Passport Wallet. It's made from tectuff leather, meaning it's resistant to abrasions, scuffs, oil stains and water. It fits up to 14 cards, and has a quick-flip passport pocket for easy access. The Urban wallet offers 360 degrees of protections against electronic pickpocketing and identity theft.

Brookstone Let's be honest, traveling can be gross. You touch a lot of things a lot of other people have touched. And so do the things you travel with. But you can't go around spraying hand sanitizer on everything you own. The CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case can safely get rid of the germs on your phone, headphones, glasses and more, in under 5 minutes.

Brookstone The Urban Portfolio Briefcase Bag is a stylish and functional option for a travel briefcase. It has a protective shockproof hardshell and a padded laptop pocket to keep your valuables safe during travel. It also is made out of water-resistant materials for added protection.

Brookstone It's never fun when your phone dies in the middle of a flight. A portable charger is a must-have for traveling. This is a great little charger for under $20 to keep your electronics going throughout your travels.

Brookstone Don't let poor hotel room lighting ruin your Zoom meeting. The Zumy light clips easily to your laptop and provides the perfect lighting for video meetings. It also collapses for portability.