Save Up to $680 On Select Hisense and TCL Google Smart TVs at Best Buy

Google might not make any of its own TVs, but the tech giant has still managed to carve out its own corner of the smart TV market. Plenty of TVs from other brands use Google's smart TV OS, and right now, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on these Android models. The biggest discounts you'll find are on the and , which are up to $680 off in select sizes, but you can also save some cash on the and . These deals will be available until Aug. 14, though prices may fluctuate a bit before then.

There are two different Hisense TVs on sale right now. The is the more affordable option of the two, and boasts stunning 4K picture, Google Chromecast built-in, and ranges from 43 inches to 75 inches, with prices ranging from $230 to $620. The main difference between the A6 and the step-up , which is that the U6H is equipped with a ULED display and full array local dimming, rather than direct lit backlighting, which provides it with sharper contrast, a more detailed picture and deeper, richer colors. It's available in sizes 50-inch to 75-inch, with prices ranging from $600 to $800.

There are two different TCL TVs on sale as well. We named the one of the best TVs for 2022 as our favorite budget pick. It features a 4K UHD display with HDR support, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in and it's even compatible with Amazon Alexa. Sizes and prices range from the $250 43-inch model to the $1,300 85-inch model. Like the Hisense TVs above, the main difference between the 4 and 5 Series is that the boasts an upgraded picture thanks to the QLED display and full array local dimming. The 50-inch model is on sale for $400 right now, and the 75-inch model is available for $800.