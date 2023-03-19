Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel Streaming March Madness Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
Save Up to 68% on DeWalt Power Tools to Tackle All Your Spring Home Improvement Jobs

Save big on drills, saws, work lights, batteries and much more this week at Woot.
2 min read
DeWalt power tools and bag against a yellow background.
DeWalt

With the snow starting to melt, now's a great time to get a jump on your spring and summer projects around the house. And to get the job done right, you'll want to make sure you've got all the right tools. And right now, you can even pick some up for less at Woot's DeWalt sale. Now through March 27, you can save up to 68% on drills, saws, batteries and more so you've got everything you need to tackle jobs both big and small. And while this sale runs until next week, some items have already sold out, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Wether you just need to add a few things to you toolbox or you're starting your collection from scratch, you'll find everything you need for less at this sale. If you want to be able to tackle just about any job around the house, you can pick up this six-tool bundle for $528, which saves you $271 compared with the usual price. It includes a cordless drill, driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool and work light, as well as two 20-volt Max batteries and a charger. Or, if you just need a versatile drill/driver, you can snag this brushless DCD777C2 model for $124, saving you $46. It delivers up to 340 unit watts of power, has a two-speed transmission, a built-in LED light and comes with 20-volt lithium-ion battery, charger and carrying case. And for serious precision, you can snag this DW0822 laser level with a pivoting base for $250, $99 off the usual price. You can also save on impact wrenches, heat guns, spare batteries and much more, so be sure to shop around before these deals are gone.

