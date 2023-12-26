Save Up to $675 on Top Tech at Dell With These Year-End Deals

If you didn't get all the new tech you wanted during the holidays, don't fret. Dell has slashed prices on laptops, desktops, monitors and more for its New Year event, making it more affordable to snag anything left on your wish list. Whether you're looking for an everyday device for streaming and surfing the web or you need a top-notch workstation that can handle all of your projects, these deals can help you snag the right tools to set you up for a successful year.

You can pick up an XPS 15 laptop for $1,749 right now, a $310 savings. It has a 15.6-inch screen with a 1,920x1,200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, and it comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. There's also 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage -- quite the powerhouse for the price. Creatives, gamers and anyone looking for a MacBook Pro alternative will find plenty to appreciate about this laptop.

Another solid option for the average user is Dell's Latitude 3540 laptop. This model also comes with a 15.6-inch display and Windows 11 Pro. While it only offers 512GB of SSD storage, that's plenty for most people. You can also expect up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. It's down to just $1,249 with this sale, saving you $675 on its usual list price.

If you're looking at a dedicated gaming laptop at a lower price, the G15 gaming laptop is discounted by $400, meaning you'll pay just $1,050 for this model with the same amount of RAM and SSD storage, along with an upgraded Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and a 165Hz display. It's our favorite budget gaming laptop and it can double as a work PC if you need it to pull double duty.

For a stationary setup, you can nab the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop while it's just $1,800 -- a $500 discount. There's also a 38-inch curved gaming monitor from the same brand is also marked down by $100, bringing its cost to $900.

Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Dell or check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening now to find plenty of other brands including Samsung, Apple and HP.