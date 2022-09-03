Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo

Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.

This sale includes over 100 discounted products, including our favorite 14-inch, two-in-one laptop, (save $450). In fact, a lot of our favorite Lenovo laptops are on sale right now. Check out the 13-inch that's now 67% off (save $1,930). The (save $215) and the is now $1,530 (save $560).

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Check out some other great deals below.

Tablets and computers

Lenovo Don't let the discounted price fool you: this laptop is no lightweight. With 4GB memory and 64GB of storage, this computer can run smoothly while operating simple applications. It comes with a 720p camera and microphone, as well as a one-year mail-in warranty.

Home tech

Lenovo This sleek clock can be perfect in the kitchen, study or even the bathroom. With built-in Alexa, you can set timers, alarms, reminders and fill your Amazon shopping cart at voice command. The clock doubles as a smart speaker so you can play music, audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home with multiroom audio.

Computer accessories

Lenovo This slim external hard drive can fit in the palm of your hand while offering fast file transfer speeds. It keeps your files safe and is a trusted portable storage device that you can fit all your photos, videos, music and documents on. It comes with a three-year limited warranty.

