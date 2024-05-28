Save Up to 67% on Philips Hue Lighting at Woot Until June 11

Philips/CNET

Lighting up your home is a recurrent expense, but it doesn't have to hurt your wallet or force you to skimp on quality. Today's light bulbs are far more advanced and energy-efficient than past models, and some will give you even more bang for your buck. Right now, Woot is offering discounts of up to 67% on multiple styles of Philips Hue lighting. These are just some of the lingering sales still available after Memorial Day. Woot guarantees these prices until June 11 or until supplies last.

Philips/CNET Philips Hue 65" smart LED TV backlight: $165 Save $105 TV backlights make your home feel like a futuristic paradise while also letting you switch up your decor as often as you like. If you have a Philips Hue Sync Box and a Hue Bridge, you can even sync the Hue backlight with games, movies or songs. Thanks to this Woot deal, you can score this backlight for a discount of $105. $165 at Woot

Philips/CNET Philips 10W A19 soft white LED smart light bulb: $20 Save $40 This smart Philips Hue LED light bulb was built for both indoor and outdoor use. It's dimmable and is compatible with Amazon Alexa for added voice control options. You can also use the Philips app to turn your lights on or off from your phone so you'll never have to enter a dark home. Save $40 per bulb until June 11 or until supplies last. $20 at Woot

Woot is offering these additional Philips Hue lights at incredible discounts:

Amazon Prime members can also score free shipping for these products.

If you're in the market for smart lights but want to shop around, we've got a list of best smart light deals you can consult.