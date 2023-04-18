Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test routers

Save Up to $65 on Google Nest Devices at Wellbots

CNET readers can cash in on exclusive discounts on select Google speakers, smart displays and more.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
3 min read

Technology has come a long way in recent years, and there are now a ton of devices out there that can make our lives a little more convenient. Smart speakers, smart displays and mesh Wi-Fi systems that support ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E often come at a premium, but right now, CNET readers can take advantage of deals on select Google Nest devices at Wellbots. Just use the promo codes noted on below so you can save some cash while you shop. 

The Google Nest Hub Max smart display is displayed against a yellow background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Hub Max smart display: $189

Save $40

$189 at Wellbots

If you're looking for a large smart display with solid sound quality and a camera that can allow you to take video calls, the Nest Hub Max is a solid option. It has a 10-inch screen, serves as a good hub for your calendar or schedule, a control center for connected smart devices and it allows you to stream content like music, podcasts, YouTube and more. You can save $40 on the Nest Hub Max and get free shipping when you use promo code CNETHUBMAX at checkout. Read our Google Nest Hub Max review.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display is displayed against a mint background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Hub (Gen 2): $75

Save $25

$75 at Wellbots

If you just need a basic smart display that can serve as a speaker, streamer or digital photo frame, the Nest Hub is a great option. It's our overall favorite smart display of 2023. It lacks the camera of the Max and has a smaller 7-inch screen, but its built-in Google Assistant lets you control your other compatible smart home devices and it's both functional and doesn't take up a lot of space. Be sure to use promo code CNETHUB2 at checkout to get $25 off and free shipping. Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

The Google Nest Mini (Gen 2) is displayed against a green background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Mini (Gen 2): $35

Save $14

$35 at Wellbots

This 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini smart speaker is our favorite budget smart speaker. It allows you to play music, get weather updates, set reminders and more with just your voice. And when paired with other compatible smart devices like lights or thermostats, you can control those via this speaker, too. You can save $14 and get free shipping on your own Nest Mini speaker when you use promo code CNETMINI at checkout. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

The multicolor Google WiFi Pro (3-pack) is displayed against a blue background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest WiFi Pro (3-pack): $335

Save $65

$335 at Wellbots (White)$335 at Wellbots (Multicolor)

If you want to eliminate dead zones and get faster internet, upgrading to this mesh system is a good idea. It supports Wi-Fi 6E technology and a single router can provide coverage for up to 2,200 square feet. Plus, this system can handle up to 300 connected devices per network, which is a great idea for smart homes or large families. You can get a three pack in all white or in multicolor and score a $65 discount and free shipping when you use code CNETWIFI65 at checkout. Read our Nest WiFi Pro review.

The Google WiFi Pro (2-pack) is displayed against an orange background.
Google/CNET

Google WiFi Pro (2-pack): $245

Save $55

$245 at Wellbots

If you don't need over 6,000 square feet of coverage, you can opt for the two-pack instead, which will provide you with up to 4,400 square feet of coverage of Wi-Fi 6E technology. Get $55 off your purchase and free shipping when you use promo code CNETWIFI55 at checkout.

Note that you can only use one promo code per order, so if you're wanting to buy several different devices from this selection, you may want to make separate purchases so that you can get a better discount. However, the promo codes will apply to multiple purchases of the same item. Since all codes in this selection include free shipping, it's probably worth it to take the extra time to get a better price if you want to grab a variety of Nest devices. 

Read more: Best Smart Home Deals: Save on Lighting, Speakers and More

