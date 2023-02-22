Save Up to 63% on Mkeke Cases for the iPhone 14 Lineup

If you have an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, you know they cost a pretty penny. To keep your device in mint condition, investing in a protective case is a good idea. Currently, Amazon has Mkeke cases for the iPhone 14 lineup discounted by up to 63%, with prices starting at just $10. Each phone model has its own specific case, but all four sizes are available for purchase -- with one case option even sporting MagSafe compatibility. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

At 63% off, this case for the model is the cheapest in the sale, coming in at just $10. owners can grab a clear case with military-grade protection for 59% off the list price -- meaning you'll pay just $12. Or, for $3 more, you can get the same protection with , saving you $23 off the list price. You can snag a clear case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a shockproof bumper at a , bringing the price to just $14. Other models are available, along with discounts on other items, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your iPhone. And if you buy multiple cases, you may be eligible for an additional discount.