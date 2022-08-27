Revamp Your Entertainment Space and Save up to $620 Off Select TVs at Best Buy

With summer winding down, fall sports are starting up and more of us will be spending more time inside, streaming live sports, movies, music and more, so it's a great time to take a look at your entertainment space.

If it's time for you to upgrade to a new smart TV, Best Buy has some deals happening right now worth checking out. You can save up to $620 on select models, so it's a great time to revamp your home entertainment system.

We've highlighted a few of the best offers from the current Best Buy sale below, but be sure to check out the to find the right size and features for your entertainment space.

LG The all-new 2022 LG C2 is an impressive follow-up to the earlier LG C1, which was picked as our favorite high-end TV for the money when it came out. It features an advanced a9 Gen5 AI processor and has over 8 million self-lit pixels, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Amos. It even features Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and both a Filmmaker mode and an LG Game Optimizer. And if you're a fan of voice control, this TV comes with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, so you can control your device hands-free. Read our LG OLED C2 Series 2022 review.

Samsung This TV has over 8 million self-lit pixels and features 4K AI Neural processing, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object tracking sound, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo so that your picture remains smooth at 120Hz. It even features an Eye Comfort mode to automatically adjust blue light for your eyes throughout the day.

Hisense The A6 boasts a stunning 4K picture across a massive screen for an excellent price. It also has Google Chromecast built-in and features a Filmmaker mode, a Sports mode and Game Mode Plus with auto low latency at up to 60Hz, so that you can optimize your picture for however you are using your screen. It also has Dolby Vision Dr, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X and comes with a voice remote.

75-inch deals

(save $250)

(save $270)

(save $250)

(save $130)

65-inch deals

(save $100)

(save $300)

(save $370)

(save $390)

(save $180)

55-inch deals

(save $300)

(save $100)

(save $270)

(save $150)

(save $200)

And if you haven't found the right TV for you at Best Buy, don't worry. You can check out other great TV deals happening now.