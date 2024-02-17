Save Up to $600 on Your Next Saatva Mattresses This Presidents Day

A lot of folks don't change out their mattresses regularly enough, especially since it's supposed to happen around the 10-year mark. If you're reaching that point, you should definitely consider taking advantage of this Saatva sale of up to $600 on various products, from mattresses to bed frames. There's a lot of variety here, too, that should fit various needs in terms of cooling or softness for pillows, mattresses and covers.

Saatva makes some of our favorite mattresses out there. Luckily, you do have a bit of time ahead of you since this Presidents Day deal will last until Feb. 26, but be sure not to leave it too long if you really want to grab some new stuff to update your bedroom.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

If you want to update the look of your space with a budget-friendly bed frame, this Santorini Platform Bed without a headboard is a good option since the queen size is going for $895. If you like the style of the Santorini but want it with a headboard, there is a version of that, too. Coming in at $1,295 for the queen size, it's a bit more expensive, but Saatva is currently offering $200 off the usual price. There are a couple of other great options, but the fanciest is the Adra Leather one, with the queen size running you $3,045 right now, rather than $3,395.

As for mattresses, there are quite a few options there, too, and if you have chronic back and joint issues, then the Saatva Rx is the one to go for, with the queen size costing you $2,945. Alternatively, if you're a bit picky and can't always find the right firmness, then the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress that's going for $4,095 has 50 different firmness settings, which could be a great option. It's also lovely to see that there's a Saatva dog bed in three different sizes, and while it isn't on sale, the medium one is going for $275 and might be worth considering if you don't have a big dog.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

There aren't a ton of sales in the other areas, although you can grab this lovely queen-size Organic Quilted mattress topper for $795 instead of $995. Either way, be sure to check everything Saatva offers, and if you can't find anything particular, then be sure to check out some of these other great mattress deals as well.

Read our full review of the Saatva Classic mattress.

Saatva Classic mattress sale pricing