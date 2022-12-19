Save Up to 60% On Skin Care, Hair Care and More at Dermstore

Quality beauty products always make a great gift. Typically, when you shop for high-end products, you'll find ones that are super expensive. But with this sale from Dermstore, you can get up to 60% off everything on sale.
This deal is simple. You automatically have the ability to save up to 50% off select items. But you also get it extra 10% off whatever you purchase if you use a code EXTRA10 at checkout through Jan. 31.
Check out this Alpha-H vitamin serum kit if you want vitamins A, B, C and E to improve your skin through moisture, antioxidants and retinol. Originally, this was on sale for $64, but you can get it at the low price of $46. Get the super popular Olaplex hair repair treatment holiday kit for $47 for healthier hair. And if you want to brighten your skin, get this Lancer Skincare Bright and Radiant three-piece set for $108.
If you're looking for more kits, there are plenty on sale. This Grow Gorgeous intense kit is $39, and is formulated to help grow your hair a bit thicker overtime. Replenix has an anti-aging essentials trial kit, which is available for $27, for people who want to try new skin care products but don't want to commit to larger sizes. (As a bonus, Replenix is one of my favorite brands.) Another of my favorite skin care brands, Image Skincare has a four-step Radiance Regimin kit for $59 to give your skin balance.
There are so many products you can use in the New Year to help your skin, hair and body look great. So head over to Dermstore today for the full holiday last-chance sale.