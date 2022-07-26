Save Up to 58% On Martha Stewart Gardening Tools During This 1-Day Sale

To have a healthy and beautiful garden, you need to put in some extra effort. But if you have the right tools, maintaining your lawn and garden can be a breeze, and there are plenty of garden tools from Martha Stewart that can help you achieve the perfect look.

Today only, Amazon is offering on a variety of Martha Stewart lawncare and garden tools that will help you get out there with the right gear to help your garden flourish.

Whether you're an avid gardener or a novice that just wants to keep things tidy, there are a ton of deals to take advantage of right now. These $40 are marked down to $17 today, saving you 58%, and they're the perfect tool for cutting twigs, small plants or medium-sized stems and flowers. It even comes with a leather protective sheath for safe storage when not in use.

There are a lot of options under $10 that you can take advantage of right now. For example, this classic features a 5.7-inch stainless steel blade, and it's only $5 right now, saving you 30%. This is just $6 today, with 5.4-inch compact, heavy-duty tines that can maneuver easily between plants and a handle that extends up to 35-inches to reduce bending and back strain. Or you can get a or for $7 each.

Have some heavy-duty projects to tackle? This 10-inch is 50% off, meaning you'll pay just $50. It can help you cut overhanging limbs and thin logs with ease. Plus, it's lightweight and the pole extends tp 8.7 feet to provide up to 15 feet of overhead reach. Or save $56 off this , bringing the price to $103.

Gather all your plant debris in this 48-gallon reusable for easy transport and disposal of your clippings or anything else you need to carry. It's discounted by 36%, meaning you'll pay just $13.

And to keep everything watered and healthy during the summer swelter, you can snag an for 36% off, bringing the price to $16. it covers up to 3,600 square feet and has customizable coverage patterns.

There are many more great deals available, so be sure to shop the at Amazon.