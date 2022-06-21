Save Up to 58% On Echo Dot Smart Speakers and Accessories

If you're looking for a smart speaker that sounds great and can adapt to any room, the Echo Dot is a solid choice. This speaker has Amazon's latest technology and can connect to a network of speakers around your house, making it a great investment for your smart home. Plus, it can add Alexa to every room in your house.

Prime Day doesn't start until July 12, but right now Woot (which is owned by Amazon) is offering significant , with some items up to 58% off. Some items included in the sale are used, but they've been tested and verified by Amazon and are backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. As long as small cosmetic blemishes don't bother you, used devices can save you a lot of money. Check out the entire sale selection while you can. These offers are only available today until supplies are sold out.

The fourth-gen Echo Dot significantly improves the sound over the 2019 third-gen speaker. This Dot has adaptive sound that adjusts to the acoustics of the room in which you use it, ensuring that your Dot always delivers its best sound, no matter where you place it. It also has a more sleek aesthetic and saves room over its predecessor. Right now a used is just $23. You can make your fourth-gen Dot portable, too, with this . Or, if you want to save counter space, you can get your speaker up with an for $14 or a for the same price.

If you're looking for the lowest price on a smart speaker, you can grab a used for just $10. It still has the Alexa control you can use to control your music, lights, alarms and more. But keep in mind that there have been a lot of improvements made to the sound quality and other components since the second gen, so if you're planning on buying a main smart speaker to rely on, you might want to upgrade to the slightly pricier , which is available for $20 if you buy used. However, if you want to invest in a , the $60 smart speaker is marked down to just $25 today.

Echo speakers aren't just for the hub of the home, either. There are a ton of helpful things you can do with a smart speaker. In fact, you can even use your Amazon Echo at work. There's an smart lamp specifically designed for kids that's just $15 that can help them form good routines with features like the rainbow timer. And they make great gifts, too. Whatever device is right for you, these prices are hard to beat, so if you've been thinking about setting up a smart speaker, this is a deal worth checking out.

