Save Up to 53% on Select Croc Styles During Prime Day

Known for versatility and comfort, Crocs have gone from shoes that only nurses wear to shoes that are trendy enough for the whole family. People love these waterproof and breathable shoes that are great to wear in the summertime. The company makes its shoes with antimicrobial EVA foam that conforms to your feet, and new fashions can be paired with just about any outfit.

Shop this Amazon Prime Day sale on 13 different Croc styles, ranging from flip flops to winter boots and save up to $42.

Women's Sexi flip-flop
$21 at Amazon
Classic lined neo puff winter boots
$38 at Amazon
Adult Crocband 3 slides
$21 at Amazon
Adult tye-die lined clogs
$31 at Amazon
Adult Bayaband clogs
$28 at Amazon
Crocs Jibbitz shoe charms, 13-pack
$24 at Amazon
Women's Bayaband flip-flop
$21 at Amazon

