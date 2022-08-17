Save Up to 53% On New and Used Samsung Devices at Woot

Samsung offers an astonishingly wide range of well-liked devices, including smartwatches, tablets, phones and computers. Some of its high-quality products often come at a premium, which is why it's important to take advantage of sales whenever you can.

Now through Aug. 31, Woot is offering deals on both while supplies last. Some items have already begun to sell out, so if you see something you're interested in, we recommend buying sooner, rather than later.

If you've been searching for a smartwatch to simplify your day, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available new with a 48% discount, bringing the price from $330 . It comes equipped with unlocked LTE connectivity so that you can call, text and stream without your phone (though you do have to purchase LTE service) and it features a 44mm AMOLED always-on display. It has a lot of health-tracking features, including keeping up with your workouts, sleep and oxygen levels. However, the battery life is somewhat short compared to other smartwatches on the market, lasting only a day or two per charge. Note, too, that its successor the Galaxy Watch 5 was just announced.

There are a couple of great tablets included in this sale. Save $40 off a new . The tablet features an 8.7-inch screen and 32GB of storage. Or grab a larger . It features a 12.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage and comes with an S Pen -- all for $540, a $160 discount. And if you need more storage, the 256GB version is just $600, saving you $200 off the list price. Both tablets feature Dolby Atmos for superior sound quality and are great options for streaming.

Refurbished options include a $650 with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is plenty of power for all your computing needs, and an unlocked smartphone for $280 -- it's a couple years old now, but it features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display and 128GB of storage.

All products come with warranty from Samsung or Woot, depending on the item, so you'll be covered if something goes wrong. Check out each product page for more information and shop the of Samsung devices at Woot.

Read more: The Most Exciting Samsung Gadgets We Want in 2022 and Beyond