Save Up to 52% On Vacuum-Insulated Reduce Tumblers Today Only at Amazon

Hydrating properly is one of the most critical parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true during these hot summer months. Simply having some water with you throughout the day can be a big help when it comes to meeting those daily intake requirements, which means you'll want to make sure you've got a good reusable water bottle or tumbler on hand. And right now at Amazon, you can save up to 52% on Reduce tumblers. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Reduce tumblers are vacuum insulated for superior temperature retention, keeping hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 36 hours. They're BPA free, made from 18/8 stainless steel and are designed to prevent condensation or sweating. The three-in-one lid allows you to drink from the bottle directly, or sip using the included matching straw. There are several different sizes on sale, starting at and ranging up to . The larger tumblers are discounted a little more steeply, making them a slightly better value than the smaller 24- or 32-ounce options. Each tumbler is available in multiple different colors, but not all colors are discounted equally, so be sure to double-check the price before placing you order.