Save Up to $500 on Google Pixel Phones, Tablets and Smartwatches for a Limited Time

If you love the Android ecosystem, you know that Google offers a diverse array of gadgets that are on par with the competition. From inexpensive accessories to the high end of its product line, you can find reliable, speedy devices at multiple price points. Even then, there are always deals that will help you save a bit more. Google is offering many of its products at hefty discounts on its site until June 22, and sites such as Amazon and Best Buy have taken note. Keep in mind that stock is limited, so there's always a chance products will sell out before that date.

Whether you're looking for a smartwatch, earbuds or a trusty new phone, current discounts on Google products are sure to appeal to Android fans with all kinds of needs.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Google/Screenshot by CNET Google Pixel Fold: $1,299 Save $500 The Pixel Fold has a screen size of 5.8 inches and runs on Android 12.0. Along with its 256GB memory, the phone features 12GB of RAM so you can multitask to your heart's content. One thing that makes the Pixel Fold stand out is its side-by-side capability. You can run two apps next to each other at the same time thanks to its split screen feature. It's also got three rear cameras. The phone is now $500 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Google. However, you can save an extra $100 at Best Buy if you let them help you connect to a carrier. If you choose this option, you'll end up saving $600, a steal. $1,299 at Amazon $1,299 at Best Buy $1,299 at Google

Google Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

More Google Pixel Buds deals

More Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit deals

More Google Pixel Tablet deals

As you can see, Amazon, Best Buy and Google are offering similar prices on these Google devices. Stock and availability will likely vary. In addition to the listed deals, make sure to watch out for any trade-in offers that can help you save even more.

Looking for more Android and Google devices but not sure if these deals are for you? We've got lists of smartwatch, tablet and cell phone deals that will help you find exactly what you need.