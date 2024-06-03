Save Up to $500 on Google Pixel Phones, Tablets and Smartwatches for a Limited Time
If you've been wanting a Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch or other item in that ecosystem, you can now save big for a limited time.
If you love the Android ecosystem, you know that Google offers a diverse array of gadgets that are on par with the competition. From inexpensive accessories to the high end of its product line, you can find reliable, speedy devices at multiple price points. Even then, there are always deals that will help you save a bit more. Google is offering many of its products at hefty discounts on its site until June 22, and sites such as Amazon and Best Buy have taken note. Keep in mind that stock is limited, so there's always a chance products will sell out before that date.
Whether you're looking for a smartwatch, earbuds or a trusty new phone, current discounts on Google products are sure to appeal to Android fans with all kinds of needs.
The Pixel Fold has a screen size of 5.8 inches and runs on Android 12.0. Along with its 256GB memory, the phone features 12GB of RAM so you can multitask to your heart's content. One thing that makes the Pixel Fold stand out is its side-by-side capability. You can run two apps next to each other at the same time thanks to its split screen feature. It's also got three rear cameras.
The phone is now $500 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Google. However, you can save an extra $100 at Best Buy if you let them help you connect to a carrier. If you choose this option, you'll end up saving $600, a steal.
Google Pixel 8 deals
- Google Pixel 8, 128GB, unlocked at Amazon: $549 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 8, 128GB, unlocked at Best Buy: $549 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 8, 128GB, unlocked at Google: $549 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 8, 256GB, unlocked at Amazon: $609 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 8, 256GB, unlocked at Best Buy: $609 (save $150)
Google Pixel 8 Pro deals
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, unlocked at Amazon: $749 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, unlocked at Best Buy: $749 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, unlocked at Google: $749 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 256GB, unlocked at Amazon: $809 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 256GB, unlocked at Best Buy: $809 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 256GB, unlocked at Google: $809 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 512GB, unlocked at Amazon: $929 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro, 512GB, unlocked at Google: $929 (save $250) Note: It's currently out of stock at Google, so you'll have to wait a bit.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are available in six colors and are $60 off across Amazon, Best Buy and Google right now. They're compatible with any device that has Bluetooth 4.0 or higher, including iOS devices. If you need to focus, these earbuds have noise cancellation and Silent Seal, a feature that prevents external noises from disturbing you. They were designed to provide up to 31 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case.
More Google Pixel Buds deals
- Google Pixel Buds, A-Series at Amazon: $79 (save $20)
- Google Pixel Buds, A-Series at Best Buy: $79 (Plus members save $20)
- Google Pixel Buds, A-Series at Google: $79 (save $20)
The Google Pixel Watch 2 with Fitbit features is available in eight colors. This smartwatch enables you to easily track your activity, health metrics and even stress levels without interrupting important calls or missing messages. It's also got safety features, such as fall detection and access to emergency services. Plus, you can use other apps in the Google ecosystem with this smartwatch whenever you're out and about.
More Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit deals
- Google Pixel Watch 2, Bluetooth at Google: $290 (save $60)
- Google Pixel Watch 2, Bluetooth at Best Buy: $290 (save $60)
- Google Pixel Watch, LTE at Amazon: $230 (save $100)
- Google Pixel Watch, 41mm, Wi-Fi at Best Buy: $180 (save $100)
- Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon: $190 (save $60)
- Fitbit Sense 2 at Best Buy: $190 (save $60)
- Fitbit Sense 2 at Google: $200 (save $50)
- Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon: $170 (save $30)
- Fitbit Versa 4 at Best Buy: $170 (save $30)
- Fitbit Versa 4 at Google: $170 (save $30)
This Google Pixel Tablet deal includes a charging dock that also works as a speaker. It's equipped with Google AI and a G2 Tensor chip for fast performance and support for multitasking. If you're already invested in the Pixel ecosystem, you can sync your other devices with this tablet for easy access between them. You can also connect to compatible smart devices and easily control them from this Pixel tablet.
Note: Best Buy Plus members can save an extra $50 on this deal and pay only $450.
More Google Pixel Tablet deals
- Google Pixel Tablet, 128GB, 11-inch at Amazon: $419 (save $81)
- Google Pixel Tablet, 128GB, 11-inch at Best Buy: $399 (save $101)
- Google Pixel Tablet, 128GB, 11-inch at Google: $419 (save $81)
As you can see, Amazon, Best Buy and Google are offering similar prices on these Google devices. Stock and availability will likely vary. In addition to the listed deals, make sure to watch out for any trade-in offers that can help you save even more.
Looking for more Android and Google devices but not sure if these deals are for you? We've got lists of smartwatch, tablet and cell phone deals that will help you find exactly what you need.