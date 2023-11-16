Save Up to $500 on Garmin Fitness Tech at Wellbots' Black Friday Sale

For true outdoor enthusiasts, Garmin makes some of the most advanced and rugged fitness tech on the market. And whether you're gearing up for your next excursion, or gift shopping for the adventurer in your life, now's a great time to pick some up. Wellbots is currently offering some serious Black Friday deals on a huge selection of Garmin smartwatches, as well as GPS devices, cycling tech and more. And you can save an extra $20 on all Garmin devices with the promo code CNETWATCH20. Though there's no set expiration for these offers, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different smartwatches and fitness trackers that you can snag for less at this sale. The Forerunner 255 is a great option for runners, and makes it easy to monitor your heart rate, pace, distance and calories, as well as your sleep patterns, recommended recovery time and much more. You can snag it for just $230 with our coupon code, which is $120 off the usual price. Or, if you're doing some serious off-the-grid adventuring, you can snag the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar for $480, which saves you $220 with our coupon code. It's equipped with built-in solar charging, a seriously durable fiber-reinforced polymer case and advanced navigation features like multi-band GPS support and the ability to download topographic maps.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

For those wanting an easy way to stay safe while you're in the backcountry, you can save $120 on the Garmin inReach Mini 2, which drops the price down to just $280. It's a compact handheld GPS with a Traceback routing feature so you can always find your way back, and it has two-way satellite communication so you can call for help if needed. And if you're an avid cyclist, you can grab this Varia RCT715 rearview radar and camera. It has a built-in taillight, will notify you if there's a vehicle approaching and has a 1080p camera to record any incidents. It's on sale for $330 with our coupon code, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price.

There is a ton of other outdoor tech and sports equipment that you can snag on sale right now, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday fitness deals for more fitness trackers, gym equipment and workout apparel.