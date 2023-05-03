Save Up to $50 on Popular Oura Rings During Mother's Day Sale

Mother's Day is right around the corner -- May 14, to be exact. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for Mom, you might want to consider splurging on an Oura Ring 3. It's a solid alternative to the common bracelet design and even earned a spot on our best fitness trackers of 2023 thanks to all its features, which Oura continues to update. Keeping up with health and wellness goals is important for everyone, and right now, you can grab select Oura ring fitness trackers for your mother -- or yourself -- at a discount. This offer is available at Oura now through May 14.

The Oura ring has sensors that rest against your skin to keep track of activity levels, heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and more, giving the wearer an overall picture of where they're at in their health and wellness journey. You can also check key metrics in daily, weekly or monthly views via the app -- which is available on both iOS and Android. And it's water-resistant, so you can wear it in the shower, when you wash your hands or even when you swim. The battery lasts up to seven days per charge, and it recharges in 80 minutes or less. Oura even has guided audio sessions for meditation, sleep, focus and recovery.

You can grab Heritage design in gold for $409 (save $40), the Horizon model in gold for $459 (save $40) or the rose gold variant of the Horizon model for $499 (save $50). Keep in mind that you'll need to find out your mother's ring size to ensure it fits well. Plus, after the included one-month trial period, you'll need to sign up for a monthly subscription to access most features of this ring, which comes in a $6 per month (but you can cancel anytime).

