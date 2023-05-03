Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to $50 on Popular Oura Rings During Mother's Day Sale

Get Mom an Oura ring so she can track her activity levels, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and more.

2 min read
The Gold Heritage edition of the Oura Ring Gen 3 is displayed against a blue background.
Oura/CNET

Mother's Day is right around the corner -- May 14, to be exact. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for Mom, you might want to consider splurging on an Oura Ring 3. It's a solid alternative to the common bracelet design and even earned a spot on our best fitness trackers of 2023 thanks to all its features, which Oura continues to update. Keeping up with health and wellness goals is important for everyone, and right now, you can grab select Oura ring fitness trackers for your mother -- or yourself -- at a discount. This offer is available at Oura now through May 14. 

The Oura ring has sensors that rest against your skin to keep track of activity levels, heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and more, giving the wearer an overall picture of where they're at in their health and wellness journey. You can also check key metrics in daily, weekly or monthly views via the app -- which is available on both iOS and Android. And it's water-resistant, so you can wear it in the shower, when you wash your hands or even when you swim. The battery lasts up to seven days per charge, and it recharges in 80 minutes or less. Oura even has guided audio sessions for meditation, sleep, focus and recovery. 

You can grab Heritage design in gold for $409 (save $40), the Horizon model in gold for $459 (save $40) or the rose gold variant of the Horizon model for $499 (save $50). Keep in mind that you'll need to find out your mother's ring size to ensure it fits well. Plus, after the included one-month trial period, you'll need to sign up for a monthly subscription to access most features of this ring, which comes in a $6 per month (but you can cancel anytime).   

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
