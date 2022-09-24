Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Deals

Save Up to 50% on Pet Accessories for Your Home and Car

From leashes to seat covers and even beds, this one-day sale has something for every dog owner.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Whether you're someone who travels with their dog regularly or just got one that you want to start bringing on adventures, this one-day sale has all the accessories you will need to get started. For Saturday only, Amazon is offering a bunch of accessories from the brand Active Pets with discounts of as much as 50%. There are leashes, seat covers, poop bags, collars and more included here, so you're going to want to check the deals out now.

See at Amazon

If you happen to be looking for a new leash, this rope leash with padded handle is marked down to just $9.79 from its regular price of $14 and comes in several different color options. You can pair that with a new quick release collar for $5.40 when you clip the on-page coupon or grab an extra dog seatbelt for the car for just $5.70. There are also seat covers for the front seat for under $20 and waterproof hammock style covers for the back seat and trunk.

There are lots of great options in this sale to consider, so be sure to check them all out today before the discounts are gone.

