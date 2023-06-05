Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to $50 On Oura's Unique Ring Fitness Tracker for Father's Day

The sleek and simple Oura Ring 3 is like no other fitness tracker on the market, and you can snag select color variants on sale now through June 18.

2 min read
The Gold Heritage edition of the Oura Ring Gen 3 is displayed against a blue background.
Oura/CNET

Father's Day is just around the corner, and there are tons of deals and discounts you can take advantage of if you're still shopping for that perfect gift. And if you dad is serious about his health and fitness, you may want to grab him an Oura Ring 3 -- one of our favorite fitness trackers of 2023 -- while it's on sale. Now through June 18, you can save up to $50 on select variants, and these deals are being price-matched at Best Buy

The Oura ring has sensors that rest against your skin to keep track of activity levels, heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and more, giving the wearer an overall picture of where they're at in their health and wellness journey. You can also check key metrics in daily, weekly or monthly views via the app -- which is available on both iOS and Android. And it's water-resistant, so you can wear it in the shower, when you wash your hands or even when you swim. The battery lasts up to seven days per charge, and it recharges in 80 minutes or less. Oura even has guided audio sessions for meditation, sleep, focus and recovery. 

The Oura Ring 3 comes in two designs -- Heritage and Horizon. If you want the Horizon model, you can grab the stealth color variant for $359 (save $40) or the gold variant for $409 (save $40). And if you prefer the sleek Heritage model, you can grab the gold variant or rose gold variant at a $50 discount. Keep in mind that you'll need a properly-sized ring for this tracker to work correctly, and you can add a free sizing kit to your order if you're not sure. Plus, after the included one-month trial period, you'll need to sign up for a monthly subscription to access most features of this ring, which comes in a $6 per month (but you can cancel anytime).   

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
