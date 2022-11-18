Save Up to 50% on OnePlus Phones, Earbuds and Accessories

If a smartphone is on your holiday shopping list, now's an excellent time to buy. Retailers have already released a ton of early Black Friday deals, with a slew of markdowns on popular devices. Right now Amazon has discounted by up to 50%, making it that much easier to get everything on your wish list before the holiday rush.

We've highlighted some of the best deals available below, but there are plenty of discounts worth checking out, so be sure to peruse the of OnePlus items included in this sale.

Michael Sorrentino/CNET This unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G Android phone that boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, the battery can last all day. The camera certainly leaves something to be desired, but if you want a high-end flagship device at a lower cost than the competition, this is a solid option. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for $800. You're receiving price alerts for OnePlus 10 Pro (128GB, Volcanic Black)

Andrew Lanxon/CNET While CNET's Andrew Lanxon recommends the 10 Pro over the 10T, the OnePlus 10T does have a slightly more powerful processor and what this phone lacks in some premium features, it makes up for in speed, delivering the best performance in the OnePlus lineup by a slight margin. The base model of the 10T also sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but for just $100 more, you can get the 256GB storage upgrade. You're receiving price alerts for OnePlus 10T: $600

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The OnePlus Buds Z2 are true wireless earbuds that have active noise cancellation, water-resistance and 11mm drivers that deliver a deep bass response. Fair warning, because these buds have a low emphasis, certain songs with higher-end frequencies may experience some muddying. These earbuds get up to 38 hours of total playtime with the charging case and are IP55 rated water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about sweat if you wear these while working out. At 50% off, these are pretty decent true-wireless earbuds, especially if you plan to buy or already have a OnePlus phone to pair with them. You're receiving price alerts for OnePlus Buds Z2: $50