Save Up to 50% on New Home Decor Styles at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is running a sale for over 500 home decor styles for the rest of the summer and into the fall with a discount up to 50% off. Any item on sale will see the discount automatically applied at checkout.
Prices during this sale start at $2 for a Screen wiper plush charm that makes it easier to clean your phone. It isn't until around $5 where you see kitchen items such as this Favorite 14-ounce stacking mug that's microwave and dishwasher safe. Following that are other affordable products, including throw pillows, produce bags and candles.
But if you're looking for bestsellers, then start with this Amped fleece throw blanket for $39 (save $20). Made with ultra plush sherpa fleece, you can drape this on your bed or couch for warmth. And if you're favorite place is your bed, this T-shirt jersey comforter starts at $95.
If you're looking for furniture, snag an Ansel glass table lamp for $79 (save $20) that's inspired by Italian Murano glass that gives any room some class. And plant parents who want an easier way to take care of your leafy friends, can check out this Izzie self-watering planter for $41 (save $18).
And while you're shopping, should you need jeans, there is also a 25% off sale on BDG jeans for both men and women too.
