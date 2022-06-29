Early Prime Day Deals Best Desktop PC Deals at Best Buy Top Exercise Bikes 4th of July Sales on Mattresses 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 First Drive The Right Personal Loan Soundbars Under $300
Deals

Save Up to 50% on Cooking Essentials During Bed, Bath & Beyond's Fourth of July Sale

Make your Fourth of July celebration extra special with high-powered products to cook and serve your food to perfection.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A silver blender, toaster oven and fry pan on an orange background
Bed Bath & Beyond

Who doesn't enjoy a good summer sale that starts just in time for the holidays? Today, with this Fourth of July deal at Bed, Bath & Beyond everyone can get essential products for less for up to 50% off across kitchen, bath, beach and more through July 5.

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you want suggestions, get a Calphalon Classic nonstick 10-piece cookware set for $140 (save 30%). In this set, you get one 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 6-quart stockpot with cover and more. These pans are oven safe up to 450 degrees and has stainless steel handles so it keeps cool on the stove.

Another nice option especially if you're hosting is this Wild Sage Sana Medallion 16-piece dinner ware set in grey for $48 (save 40%). If you want to make some cold ice pops for kids, you can snag these ice pop molds for $5. Ready to serve up some food to your guests in style? Try this $16 Luminarc Smart cuisine three-piece oval baking dish. With options across the board for summer deals, you'll have plenty of products to level up your next cookout.

