Save Up to 50% on Blink's Outdoor Wireless Security Cameras
Blink's Outdoor 4 security cameras are wireless and easy to set up, and right now, you can score big savings on them at Amazon.
Keeping your home and family safe and sound is perhaps the most important thing you can do, and a great home security camera system is a good way to start doing that. The good news is that it doesn't have to be complicated or difficult to set up, and right now, it doesn't have to be a costly endeavor, either.
Blink's Outdoor 4 security cameras are pretty great for a variety of reasons we'll get into shortly, but the price is a big draw. Right now, they're priced even better thanks to an Amazon sale that's offering up to 50% off Blink Outdoor 4 cameras. These deals won't require any codes or coupons, but you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber so keep that in mind.
Amazon is offering a couple of different options, including a single Blink Outdoor 4 camera available for just $65, while a pack of five will set you back $200, which is a full 50% off. No matter which option you choose, you'll get a wireless camera with two-year battery life and support for advanced features like two-way audio and HD videos. Motion detection is also included while the cameras are compatible with Alexa, too.
Whether you're adding these cameras to your existing smart home or kicking off with a new one, now is a good time to check out our list of the best smart home deals to make sure you don't pay too much on your new kit.
