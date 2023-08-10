X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Up to 50% Off Sunglasses From Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and More

Protect your eyes and spare your wallet with these weekly sunglasses deals from Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and more.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the Web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more...
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

You protect your skin with sunscreen, but don't forget your eyes. Protecting your eyes has never been more important and right now, you can pick up a pair of great sunglasses from major brands like Oakley, Ray-Ban and others. There are so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something that fits your style and budget.

Oakley.jpg
David Carnoy/CNET

Oakley

Get the Thinlink for $79

See at Oakley

Oakley is the go-to brand for sporty eyewear, and if you're looking for a pair, you grab some for less than $100. One of Oakley's popular frames, the Thinlink, is currently on sale for $79. You can pick from five colors; it offers a high-bridge fit and a semi-rimless design. It's lightweight and perfect for everyday wear.

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses are displayed against a blue background.
Ray-Ban/CNET

Ray-Ban

Save 30% on the Aviator Gradient, plus 50% off prescription lenses

See at Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban is known for its quality frames and affordable prices, and right now it's having a sale. If you're looking for a new pair of sunnies to add to your collection, then you absolutely can't go wrong with the classic Aviators. These sunglasses are currently 30% off, and you have the option of customizing them to add that personal touch. And if you're in the market for prescription lenses, you can add those for 50% off.

Costa Del Mar

Get 30% off a pair of Tailwalkers

See at Costa Del Mar

Costa Del Mar is offering huge savings on some of its most popular shades. Right now, you can get 30% off a pair of Tailwalkers. The Tailwalker is more on the sporty and rugged side, with its large front design and adjustable nose pads. You can also choose between polarized glass or polycarbonate lenses.

sunglass-hut-sale.png
Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut

Save 50% on Sunglass Hut Collection frames

See at Sunglass Hut

When it comes to variety, the Sunglass Hut is the place for you. There are countless options to consider, and right now you can snag any of the frames in the Sunglass Hut Collection for 50% off. Whether you're looking for a great deal on a designer pair or you want something a little less fancy for day-to-day activities, you're sure to find something here.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the latest coupons and promo code offers from Sunglass Hut, Costa Del Mar, Ray-Ban, Oakley and more -- updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers