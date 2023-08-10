Save Up to 50% Off Sunglasses From Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and More

You protect your skin with sunscreen, but don't forget your eyes. Protecting your eyes has never been more important and right now, you can pick up a pair of great sunglasses from major brands like Oakley, Ray-Ban and others. There are so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something that fits your style and budget.

David Carnoy/CNET Oakley Get the Thinlink for $79 See at Oakley Oakley is the go-to brand for sporty eyewear, and if you're looking for a pair, you grab some for less than $100. One of Oakley's popular frames, the Thinlink, is currently on sale for $79. You can pick from five colors; it offers a high-bridge fit and a semi-rimless design. It's lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. See at Oakley

Sunglass Hut Sunglass Hut Save 50% on Sunglass Hut Collection frames See at Sunglass Hut When it comes to variety, the Sunglass Hut is the place for you. There are countless options to consider, and right now you can snag any of the frames in the Sunglass Hut Collection for 50% off. Whether you're looking for a great deal on a designer pair or you want something a little less fancy for day-to-day activities, you're sure to find something here. See at Sunglass Hut

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the latest coupons and promo code offers from Sunglass Hut, Costa Del Mar, Ray-Ban, Oakley and more -- updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.