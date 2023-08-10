Save Up to 50% Off Sunglasses From Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and More
Protect your eyes and spare your wallet with these weekly sunglasses deals from Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and more.
You protect your skin with sunscreen, but don't forget your eyes. Protecting your eyes has never been more important and right now, you can pick up a pair of great sunglasses from major brands like Oakley, Ray-Ban and others. There are so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something that fits your style and budget.
Oakley is the go-to brand for sporty eyewear, and if you're looking for a pair, you grab some for less than $100. One of Oakley's popular frames, the Thinlink, is currently on sale for $79. You can pick from five colors; it offers a high-bridge fit and a semi-rimless design. It's lightweight and perfect for everyday wear.
Ray-Ban is known for its quality frames and affordable prices, and right now it's having a sale. If you're looking for a new pair of sunnies to add to your collection, then you absolutely can't go wrong with the classic Aviators. These sunglasses are currently 30% off, and you have the option of customizing them to add that personal touch. And if you're in the market for prescription lenses, you can add those for 50% off.
Costa Del Mar is offering huge savings on some of its most popular shades. Right now, you can get 30% off a pair of Tailwalkers. The Tailwalker is more on the sporty and rugged side, with its large front design and adjustable nose pads. You can also choose between polarized glass or polycarbonate lenses.
When it comes to variety, the Sunglass Hut is the place for you. There are countless options to consider, and right now you can snag any of the frames in the Sunglass Hut Collection for 50% off. Whether you're looking for a great deal on a designer pair or you want something a little less fancy for day-to-day activities, you're sure to find something here.
