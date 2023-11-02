Save Up to 50% Off Keurig Coffee Machines at Amazon

We can't help you with your coffee habit -- look, we can't help ourselves with ours -- but we can at least help you upgrade your coffee game the inexpensive way. Keurig makes some of the most popular coffee makers on the planet, but they aren't always cheap. Unless you take advantage of these deals, that is.

Right now you can pick up one of a number of different Keurig coffee makers in a variety of different colors all while saving up to 50% off the original Amazon selling price. Don't worry, you don't need to do anything to get these special prices other than get your order in while they're still live. We don't know for how long that will be the case, however, so keep that in mind.

You'll kick yourself if you miss out, too. That 50% discount is on the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker with three different colors to choose from. No matter the color you choose you'll pay just $50 for a machine that would normally cost twice that, which is the kind of bargain we love to see.

Have your heart set on something a little more grandiose? The Keurig K-Elite would normally retail for around $190, which is a lot. But the 42% discount brings that price all the way down to just $111 if you choose the brushed silver finish. You'll pay a few dollars more to get brushed slate or gold, but still nowhere near that original asking price.

Remember that these deals don't have a published end date, which means that they could disappear without notice -- get your new coffee maker ordered today if you want to be sure of snagging one of these bargains before they're gone for good.