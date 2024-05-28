X
Save Up to 50% Off Greenworks Outdoor Tools Before These Memorial Day Prices End

Get your lawn and outdoor area ready for the summer with up to 50% off these popular Greenworks tools.

The big Memorial Day sales are still running at a few different retailers, including Amazon, but it won't be long until they come to a close. Amazon is still offering some huge deals across Greenworks garden tools and accessories, but it won't be for long. Take advantage of one of these discounts while you still can and you'll save up to 50% off.

Lots of discounts are found in this sale, and with two pages of deals, we can't possibly list all of them. But we're calling out a few bargains below that really stand out.

It isn't often you get the chance to save half off anything, so it's worth noting that this Greenworks cordless power cleaner can be had for just $100 right now, down from the usual $200. It comes with accessories too, including two batteries and a charger, and it even has a handy microfiber cleaning glove for a streak-free car clean. Looking to kit yourself out completely? This deal gets you a new cordless lawn mower, a leaf blower and a rapid charger for just $600, a savings of $250.

Remember that all these deals are currently offered as limited-time discounts, which means they won't be available long, especially since now that Memorial Day is officially over. The good news? None of them require any extra steps, so there are no on-screen coupons or discount codes required here.

