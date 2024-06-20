Save Up to 49% on These Beats Earbuds and Headphones

Beats is a brand that is often associated with some of the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds you can find, and there are good reasons for that. Its wares are known for not only sounding great, but also being a little more stylish than some of the competition. Unfortunately, Beats aren't among the cheapest options out there, but Beats headphone deals come around periodically and now is one such time. Right now Amazon is offering discounts of as much as 49% off on a huge selection of Beats products, including some of the latest models. But these early 4th of July deals might not stick around for long.

The biggest deal is on the latest Beats Studio Pro headphones. They are currently discounted by 49%, bringing the price down from $350 to $180. These are the best over-ear headphones Beats makes and an ideal pickup if you want active noise-cancellation. Don't need ANC? You can save $70 on the just-released Beats Solo 4 headphones, scoring them for $130. They are a solid upgrade over the previous-gen model, but our main gripe with them was the $200 list price. At $130, they are much easier to recommend. Or you can get the Beats Solo 3 instead for $130 as well.

On the earbud side of things, you can save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro, bringing their price down from $200 to $160. They're the best earbuds for working out in with a secure fit and noise-cancellation, so it's a good opportunity to snag a set for less. Or the Beats Studio Buds are another solid choice and get you a set of noise-cancelling earbuds for just $100, a huge 33% discount. Even the Beats Flex neckband earbuds are down to just $40, which is 43% less than the regular price of $70.

Whether you're looking for something to help you totally tune out distractions or you want something for working out, these modern Beats earbuds can deliver great sound and, right now, the prices are among their best ever. Still, if you don't see something that fits the bill for you, our list of the best headphone and earbud deals will get you sorted out in no time.