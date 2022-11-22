Save up to 49% on Colgate Hum and Teeth Whitening Products With This Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is just a few days away, but early deals at Amazon continue to drop. Electric toothbrushes can be a pricey upgrade the traditional manual ones of the past, but you can find some great deals if you shop around, and right now Amazon has on Colgate products at Amazon, including electric toothbrushes, whitening kits, toothpaste and more. Whether you want to give your loved ones a gift they can use each day or just want to snag some of these deals for yourself, anyone can benefit from healthier teeth and gums.

Our favorite electric toothbrush of the year, Hum by Colgate, has three brushing modes -- normal, sensitive and deep clean. It also has a two minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds so that you brush for the total amount of time the ADA recommends. The rechargeable battery can last up to 10 days per charge and the toothbrush head is replaceable. Plus, when you use the app, you'll get data about how you brush so that you can better target spots you may typically miss, helping to make your oral health maintenance easier. Right now you can snag this with a charger and extra replacement head, along with a handy travel case for just $42 -- that's a savings of $38.

And if you want to save a little more money, you can snag the instead for just $21. It has fewer features, like only two vibration levels, but it's pretty comparable in terms of app insights and timer function.

For those who want a whiter smile, Colgate's is on sale, too. It's 47% off, brinigng the price to just $42, and the kit includes a teeth whitening pen and an LED tray. It's safe to use and won't damage your tooth enamel, plus it's designed to be no-mess. Just apply the whitening pen after you brush and then pop in the LED tray for 10 minutes before bed. According to Colgate, you should see whiter teeth in 10 days.

And if you're looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer, Colgate's is an eco-friendly brush with a reusable aluminum handle that uses 80% less plastic than traditional manual designs and is built with so that you can replace the head easily -- there are even two brush heads included with your purchase -- to help cut down on waste. At 49% off right now, you'll pay just $5 for this toothbrush.

There are plenty of other deals on toothbrushes, stain removers, mouthwash and more, so be sure to check out the at Amazon and stock up on everything you and your family need to stay on top of your oral health and hygiene.