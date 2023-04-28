Save Up to 48% on Brand-New TVs From LG, Samsung and More

Let's face it -- we collectively watch a lot of TV. Whether you enjoy streaming movies and TV shows or you prefer news, sports or even playing video games, having a high quality TV for your entertainment space will allow you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite content at home. Despite the high price tag of top models, you can find decent deals on TVs if you shop around. Right now Woot has TVs from popular brands like LG and Samsung discounted by up to 48%, which can help you save a little cash.

If you're looking for a high-end TV, the LG C2 series OLED TV is hard to beat. It has the best picture quality you can get, superb off-angle viewing wherever you sit and plenty of features for gaming. And right now you can get the 65-inch model at a 40% discount. That drops the price to $1,500 (save $1,000). If you don't need an OLED screen, Samsung's QN90B is another great choice. You can snag the 43-inch model for $900, which is a decent size for a bedroom or office, and saves you $298 on the list price. Or, if you're planning to build an immersive home theater setup, you may want to splurge on the massive 85-inch model, which is discounted to $2,590 (save $1,908).

Both the LG OLED C2 and the Samsung QN90B earned a place on our best TV for 2023 roundup, but there are a ton of other offers worth checking out, including the The Frame TV, which has 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch screens available ranging in price from $425 to $2,990 and displays art work when not in use, as well as The Terrace, the outdoor patio TV built to handle the elements, which is down to $2,970 for the 65-inch version (save $1,028). Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot to find the right TV for your home. And if you're looking for a basic model at bottom-dollar prices, check out our roundup of cheap TV deals.