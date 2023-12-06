Save Up to 47% on Brita Water Pitchers, Filters and Bottles
Keep your drinking water clean with this fresh sale on some of Brita's best-selling products.
With all the holiday shopping and celebrations, keeping hydrated is a smart way to stay in good health, and having water on hand that tastes good and is free of contaminants is essential. Whether you're looking for a water pitcher with a built-in filter or a new water bottle, right now on Amazon, Brita products are discounted as much as 47%, including replacement filters themselves.
Get the 27-cup capacity XL Brita water filter dispenser for $26, a savings of 30% off the regular price of $38. For something with a smaller footprint, you can currently score the compact 6-cup Brita Denali water filter pitcher (with filter included) for just $17, a savings of 30%, or $7 off. Looking for replacement filters for an existing pitcher? Score on a bundle of four for just $19.
Need a great stocking stuffer? Brita's insulated water bottle includes a built-in filter in the straw, and it's discounted to just $13. Fill it up with an on-sink Brita water filter regularly priced at $38, for just $24. As always with Amazon, the prices change quickly, so with no specific end date for this sale, we recommend buying sooner rather than later to secure the deal.
