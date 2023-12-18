Save Up to 47% Off Beats Earbuds in Some Stunning Colors Before Christmas

There are some great wireless earbuds out there right now but it's easy to find yourself spending hundreds of dollars on a good pair. That doesn't have to happen, however, with some big discounts now available on some gorgeous offerings from Beats.

Right now Amazon is selling you a choice of Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro, with savings of up to 47% off. These discounts don't require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to be aware of the fact that there's no published end date for this particular round of discounts. That means that we'd suggest placing an order soon, before these deals come to an end.

There are two main products on offer here, with the Beats Studio Buds now available for just $80. That's a price that is 47% off the price of $150 that you'd normally pay. There are multiple colors available for buyers to choose from including a stunning Sunset Pink. Features include an IPX4 rating and an Apple H1 chip for quick pairing and device switching. Battery life of up to 24 hours means you're unlikely to be reaching for the charger too often, too.

Another option is the Beats Fit Pro, a pair of wireless earbuds that would normally sell for $200 but can now be bought for just $160. These earbuds also come in some stunning colors, and buyers get an improved fit and the same 24-hour battery life.

If you aren't a fan of either of these earbuds, panic not -- we have plenty more wireless earbuds dealsavailable for your delectation instead.