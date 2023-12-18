Save Up to 47% Off Beats Earbuds in Some Stunning Colors Before Christmas
You can put a pair of gorgeous new Beats earbuds under the tree for a lot less than usual right now.
There are some great wireless earbuds out there right now but it's easy to find yourself spending hundreds of dollars on a good pair. That doesn't have to happen, however, with some big discounts now available on some gorgeous offerings from Beats.
Right now Amazon is selling you a choice of Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro, with savings of up to 47% off. These discounts don't require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to be aware of the fact that there's no published end date for this particular round of discounts. That means that we'd suggest placing an order soon, before these deals come to an end.
There are two main products on offer here, with the Beats Studio Buds now available for just $80. That's a price that is 47% off the price of $150 that you'd normally pay. There are multiple colors available for buyers to choose from including a stunning Sunset Pink. Features include an IPX4 rating and an Apple H1 chip for quick pairing and device switching. Battery life of up to 24 hours means you're unlikely to be reaching for the charger too often, too.
Another option is the Beats Fit Pro, a pair of wireless earbuds that would normally sell for $200 but can now be bought for just $160. These earbuds also come in some stunning colors, and buyers get an improved fit and the same 24-hour battery life.
If you aren't a fan of either of these earbuds, panic not -- we have plenty more wireless earbuds dealsavailable for your delectation instead.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans