Save Up to 46% On Smart Devices at Amazon and Upgrade Your Home on a Budget

Smart devices can add some serious convenience to your daily life, and upgrading your home might not cost as much as you think -- especially when you can pick some up on sale. And now is a great time to buy with Amazon offering some nice discounts on a variety of different devices. Right now, you can save up to 46% on smart plugs, temperature sensors, security cameras and more from Aquara, SwitchBot, Soliom and more. There's not a set expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're after convenience, security or are just trying to save money on your monthly utilities, you'll find all the smart devices you need for less at this sale. If you don't have any smart devices in your home, smart plugs are a great place to start as they allow you to transform just about any regular device or appliance into a smart device. Right now, you can snag a for just $20, $10 off the usual price. Or, if you're looking for an easy way to keep an eye on your home from anywhere, you can snag this for $80, $69 off the usual price. It boasts a 360-degree field of view, full HD resolution, night vision and is solar powered, so you don't have to worry about replacing the battery or wiring it into you home's electrical system. And a smart temperature sensor can help you cut down on heating and cooling costs by notifying you when there are any significant changes to a room's temperature, humidity or air pressure. You can snag this for just $16 right now, $4 off, but you'll also need an , which is also on sale for $48 right now, $16 off the usual price.

There are plenty of , and you can check out our roundup of all the best smart device deals out there for even more bargains.