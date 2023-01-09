Snag Some Spare Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More for Up to 46% Off

Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is , including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's always a good idea to have some spare charging cables laying around, and right now you can stock up for less. Apple users can pick up this on sale for just $24, which is $14 off the usual price. And Android users can take advantage of this $10 discount on a , which drops the price down to just $20. And if you need a spare wall charger as well, you can snag this , which has two USB-C ports -- a 20-watt port for smaller devices like your phone, and a 40-watt port that can handle larger devices like a tablet or even a laptop. It's on sale for $37 right now, which is $18 off the usual price.

If you don't want to worry about having to find an open outlet when your battery is low, you can pick up this . It has an impressive 40,000-mAh battery, two USB-A ports and two fast-charging 30-watt USB-Cs, and is currently on sale for $56, which saves you $44 compared to the usual price.