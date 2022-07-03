Save up to $450 on Our Favorite Rowing Machine at Hydrow's Fourth of July Sale

While treadmills and exercise bikes might be the obvious choices when it comes to home workout equipment, rowing machines are an underrated alternative. In addition to helping improve your cardio, they also provide strength training for your arms, legs, back and core. And right now, you can pick up our favorite rowing machine of the year at a bargain. Now through July 5, Hydrow is offering up to $450 off it's top-rated rower and bundles, with prices starting at $2,195.

With an aluminum and steel frame and an electromagnetic resistance system, this Hydrow rower looks, feels and preforms like a piece of premium fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it comes equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes through Hydrow's $38/month subscription service. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.

The is $300 off right now, dropping the price down to $2,195. It also comes with a free 1:1 personal training session and free delivery, an additional $229 in savings. For $2,260, you can upgrade to the , which also adds a machine mat and is $325 off right now. Or you can go all out with the , which also includes a heart rate monitor, pair of yoga blocks, resistance band set, foam roller and a pair of Jaybird Vista wireless earbuds. The is $450 off right now, dropping the price down to $2,595.