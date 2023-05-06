Save Up to 45% On Eufy Robot Vacuums and Vacuum Cleaners

It seems like it's a constant battle to keep our floors clean and tidy. But technology has come a long way in recent years, making it easier than ever to maintain your space. Whether you're looking to buy a robot vacuum that will clean your floors for you, you want a combination model that will also mop or you need a handheld model to spot clean your car, furniture or stairs, now is a great time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. Amazon has slashed the price on a number of Eufy vacuums by up to 45%, with prices starting as low as $80. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for For those that are looking for a basic robot vacuum that will automatically clean for you, but don't need all the bells and whistles of fancier models, the 15C Max may be the right fit. It's discounted by 44% right now, bringing the price from $250 down to just $140. It has 2,000 Pa suction power, can easily transition from hard floors to carpets, cleans for up to 100 minutes per charge and can be controlled via the Eufy Clean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

For a total clean, check out the 2-in-1 RoboVac L35 Hybrid Plus. It has a self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days worth of dust and debris, uses iPath laser navigation with LiDar technology, offers multi-floor mapping for up to three floors, delivers a powerful 3,200 Pa of suction power and mops your floors, too, for a more thorough clean. You can set schedules, spot clean, create no-go zones and more through the app. Normally listing for $550, you can grab one for just $350 right now.

If you need a less expensive option, the G40 Hybrid has 2,500 Pa suction power, is small enough to fit under most furniture and will mop your floors, too. It cleans for up to 100 minutes per charge -- and if the battery runs low it will resume cleaning right where it left off. It's currently down to $200 (save $100). Or you can grab the G40 Hybrid Plus that comes with a self-emptying base for $100 more -- that's a $130 savings.

A handheld vacuum can be used to clean out your car, clear crumbs off seating in your entertainment spaces or handle debris on your stairway. The HomeVac H30 offers 80 air watts of suction power and is available for $100 right now -- that's a $60 discount. Or snag the HomeVac H20 for just $80 (save $40). It offers less suction power than the H30, but it's designed to keep stored in your car for whenever you need it (while the H30 must be kept in your home). But both devices are lightweight and easy to use, so it mostly comes down to preference.

There are other Eufy vacuums available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to find the right fit for your needs. And if none of these models quite hit the mark, you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuums deals currently available.