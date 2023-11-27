Save Up to 45% on Essential Phone Accessories This Cyber Monday
Load up on accessories to go with your Black Friday phone upgrade.
Black Friday is done and dusted and we're now well and truly into Cyber Monday, with Amazon offering some huge discounts on a ton of Ugreen's best phone accessories. Everything from chargers to cables to battery packs and everything in between, these are all excellent accompaniments to the phone deal you snagged on Black Friday or your existing device.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Right now, Amazon will sell you Ugreen phone accessories with discounts of up to 45% off. Some of these deals even have additional discounts if you clip the on-screen coupons, so make sure to check if your chosen product has one available when you hit the buy button.
There are sure to be deals to suit everyone, with one of our favorites being the 200-watt USB-C charger, a product that can power up to six items at any given time. It has four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for charging with both your modern and legacy cables, with Amazon slashing the price by 40% to just $120.
A much more low-tech bargain is the Ugreen phone stand that can now be yours for just $7, a price that represents a 36% discount and is well worth picking up if you watch a lot of videos on your phone or small tablet.
Don't need a new phone accessory? No problem, we've been collecting Amazon Cyber Monday deals and there are a variety of products across just about every single category you can think of. Just remember that Cyber Monday is just one day and these deals could end at any moment.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Has Started: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Cyber Monday Deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals