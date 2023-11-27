Save Up to 45% on Essential Phone Accessories This Cyber Monday

Black Friday is done and dusted and we're now well and truly into Cyber Monday, with Amazon offering some huge discounts on a ton of Ugreen's best phone accessories. Everything from chargers to cables to battery packs and everything in between, these are all excellent accompaniments to the phone deal you snagged on Black Friday or your existing device.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Right now, Amazon will sell you Ugreen phone accessories with discounts of up to 45% off. Some of these deals even have additional discounts if you clip the on-screen coupons, so make sure to check if your chosen product has one available when you hit the buy button.

There are sure to be deals to suit everyone, with one of our favorites being the 200-watt USB-C charger, a product that can power up to six items at any given time. It has four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for charging with both your modern and legacy cables, with Amazon slashing the price by 40% to just $120.

A much more low-tech bargain is the Ugreen phone stand that can now be yours for just $7, a price that represents a 36% discount and is well worth picking up if you watch a lot of videos on your phone or small tablet.

Don't need a new phone accessory? No problem, we've been collecting Amazon Cyber Monday deals and there are a variety of products across just about every single category you can think of. Just remember that Cyber Monday is just one day and these deals could end at any moment.