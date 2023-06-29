X
Save Up to 45% On Eero Wi-Fi 6 Routers and Bundles With This Early Prime Day Deal

Deal of the day: Make drop zones a thing of the past with these mesh routers. Devices start at just $90.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max and remote, along with an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router and an extender are all displayed against a yellow background.
Early Prime Day Eero router deals and bundles

Devices from $90

If you want to eliminate drop offs, buffering and dead zones, it may be time to upgrade your internet router. And right now, Prime members can save up to 45% on Eero Wi-Fi 6 internet routers and bundles with this exclusive offer. 

Prime Day is set to kick off July 11, but Prime members can already begin to take advantage of big savings on a variety of deals. And if you want faster, more reliable internet access across your entire home, Amazon has a sale you don't want to miss. Right now Amazon has marked down Eero Wi-Fi 6 internet routers -- including bundles with streaming devices -- by up to 45% as part of Amazon's early Prime Deals, with devices starting at just $90

If you're looking to get your hands on one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers out there, Eero 6 Plus is a great option, especially for those of you with larger homes. It provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and supports up to 75 devices at once. It even has a Zigbee hub that can help support smart devices if you have or plan to invest in a smart home. You can snag a solo router for just $90 right now, saving you $50 on its usual list price. 

However, if that's not enough coverage, you can grab a three-pack for $195. That's a $105 discount and can provide coverage for up to 4,500 square feet, which may make it easier to stay connected while you're enjoying time outdoors, too. 

Amazon also has several bundles available that offer a Fire TV Stick along with a mesh router system, which essentially scores you the media streamer for free. In fact, you can nab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max -- our top pick for the best Fire TV Stick on the market -- along with an Eero 6 router and extender for just $119, which means you'll score the whole bundle for less than the routers would cost without the streamer (regularly $140). 

Be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon to find plenty of other great options.

