Save Up to 45% On Beams Easy-to-Install Wireless Indoor and Outdoor Lights

Having the right lighting in your home can make a big difference. Not only can it instantly change the feel of a room, but it can also make it easier to navigate and add an extra layer of security by helping to deter would-be intruders. And if you're looking to upgrade your home with some extra easy-to-install lights, then Amazon is having a sale you won't want to miss. The online retailer is offering , with prices starting at just $12. There's no set expiration for this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different indoor and outdoor options to choose from, and all the lights at this sale are wireless, which means they're easy to install, but you'll have to buy batteries separately. These sleep-friendly nightlights are motion-activated and provide 20 lumens of soft amber lighting so you don't stub your toes on the way to the bathroom at night. You can snag a , saving you $9 compared to the usual price. Or you can brighten up your front porch with one of these , which you can pick up for just $18 each, saving you $12. And for serious security, you can pick up one of these with motion sensing for $16 off, dropping the price down to $24.

