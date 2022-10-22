Save up to 43% on Select Ototo's Kitchen Supplies

Just because it takes effort to cook doesn't mean it should feel like a chore. Make cooking fun again with Ototo kitchen accessories. Each of their funky designs serve as useful tools and little eccentric splashes that can bring life back into your kitchen. With select items discounted by up to 43%, now is a great time to make your kitchen a little more whimsical.

There are some pretty nifty gadgets available, like the Gracula . This vampire-themed mincer, press and peeler is 40% off, bringing the price to $18 -- and it's dishwasher safe. And since everyone needs a to strain noodles when they're done, why not grab one shaped like a speghetti monster for just $17? That's a $13 discount off the usual price. Matching monster are also a great addition for serving pasta or salad, and you can score a pair for just $14.

There's also a Nessie-themed for that's down to $13, a magic mushroom on sale for $14 and shaped like a spooky witch for $15. You'll find a lot of other cool stuff as well, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to find the perfect fit for your home. Also keep in mind that while these tools are fun for Halloween, they also make great gifts, especially at these prices.

