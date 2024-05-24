Save up to $425 on Amazon iRobot Roombas in This Memorial Day Sale

If you need a hand around the home, then these Memorial Day sales have something special for you. We've got some codes you can use on some truly exceptional iRobot Roombas, which are amongst the best robot vacuums you can buy. Our favorite option is the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 which is down to $674 on Wellbots, but all three of these deals are great.

To get the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 robot vacuum and mop for just $674, you need to use the code CNET225. Not only does this reduce the price, but also grants free shipping. This is an excellent price for a great combo robot helper, and it'll easily handle all floor types and even pet fluff. Next is the iRobot Roomba j9+, which is down to $574 thanks to the code CNET325. This one's a touch more powerful than the j7, but it doesn't include a mop.

The final option is the iRobot Roomba combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop, which is down to $974 from $1,399 thanks to the code CNET425. This one also comes with free shipping, and it's the most powerful one on offer, and can mop and vacuum. It's a true beast of a device that can handle nearly anything you or your floor can throw at it. These are easily some of the best vacuum deals going on right now, so make the most of them while they last.