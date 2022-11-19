Save up to 41% on Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Sometimes it takes a little push to get us energized in the mornings. Having an easy-to-use coffee or espresso maker can help fill your cup that much faster -- and right now select Nespresso machines are at Amazon. Whether you're cashing in on early Black Friday deals or holiday shopping for friends and family, these deals are too good to pass up, with prices starting as low as $112 for a limited time.

Get coffee-shop quality coffee or espresso from the comfort of your own home. If you enjoy the versatility of a one-touch single-serve coffee maker where you can brew the flavor of your choosing in under a minute, there are many Nespresso models in this sale worth checking out, with some offering coffee pods in 5-, 8- and 14-ounce sizes and both single and double espresso pods (be sure to check which capacities can be used with each machine before buying). And all of the capsules are fully recyclable so you can reduce waste without giving up convenience. Some kits even include a milk frother to achieve that perfect foam on top, or a complementary sample set of Vertuo capsules.

Read more: Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2022