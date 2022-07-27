Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Save Up to 41% on Crocs Classic Clogs

These comfortable shoes are usually $50, but you can save up to $20 now on Amazon.

When Crocs had its Fourth of July sale earlier this month, it offered big discounts on a few different styles of its popular shoes. Right now, however, you can get a pair of classic adult clogs for even less. Amazon is offering up to 41% off on select styles and sizes, so savings will vary. This pair of lavender Crocs is now just $30 (save $20).

Classic adult clogs
$30 at Amazon

If it's your first time ordering a pair of these comfortable shoes, Crocs recommends ordering a size down to account for its brand's roomy fit. These shoes have ventilation ports for breathability, perfect during hot summer months. They slip on, slip off and are extremely durable. Made with synthetic material, they're also incredibly easy to clean so they should last you for a long time.