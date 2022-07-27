Save Up to 41% on Crocs Classic Clogs

When Crocs had its Fourth of July sale earlier this month, it offered big discounts on a few different styles of its popular shoes. Right now, however, you can get a pair of classic adult clogs for even less. Amazon is offering up to 41% off on select styles and sizes, so savings will vary. This is now just $30 (save $20).

If it's your first time ordering a pair of these comfortable shoes, Crocs recommends ordering a size down to account for its brand's roomy fit. These shoes have ventilation ports for breathability, perfect during hot summer months. They slip on, slip off and are extremely durable. Made with synthetic material, they're also incredibly easy to clean so they should last you for a long time.