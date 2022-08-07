Save up to 41% on Already-Affordable SoundPEATS Earbuds Today Only

SoundPEATS earbuds aren't quite as popular as the high-end models from Apple or Bose, but they still have plenty to offer -- especially for those searching for a more affordable alternative to the big brands. SoundPEATS claimed multiple spots on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2022, and right now you can pick them up for even less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select SoundPEATS earbuds, including some of our favorite models of the year. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
There are quite a few earbuds on sale right now, but one of the best bargains you'll find is the discounted pair of SoundPEATS T3s. They were featured on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for their impressive sound quality and noise reduction, and right now you can snag them for 20% off, dropping the price down to $32. If you're looking for an affordable pair of earbuds with noise-cancellation and decent build quality, this is the pair for you.
You'll also find a discount on another of our favorite pairs, the SoundPEATS Mini Pros. They're a great pick if you prefer a stemless design, and boast surprisingly powerful sound despite their compact size. Right now you can pick up a pair for just $46, $14 off the usual price.
And if you're looking for a pair of earbuds to use on your runs or during workouts, you can pick up the SoundPEATS Q30 HD for just $25, a discount of $15 compared to the usual price. They feature an IPX6 water-resistance rating, and there's a cord connecting the two individual earbuds so it's not lost in case one shakes loose during a particularly rigorous workout. They also feature in-line controls so you can adjust the volume and switch songs on the fly, and get up to 13 hours of listening time on a single charge.