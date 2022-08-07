Save up to 41% on Already-Affordable SoundPEATS Earbuds Today Only

SoundPEATS earbuds aren't quite as popular as the high-end models from Apple or Bose, but they still have plenty to offer -- especially for those searching for a more affordable alternative to the big brands. SoundPEATS claimed multiple spots on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2022, and right now you can pick them up for even less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select SoundPEATS earbuds, including some of our favorite models of the year. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are quite a few earbuds on sale right now, but one of the best bargains you'll find is the discounted pair of . They were featured on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for their impressive sound quality and noise reduction, and right now you can snag them for 20% off, dropping the price down to $32. If you're looking for an affordable pair of earbuds with noise-cancellation and decent build quality, this is the pair for you.

You'll also find a discount on another of our favorite pairs, the . They're a great pick if you prefer a stemless design, and boast surprisingly powerful sound despite their compact size. Right now you can pick up a pair for just $46, $14 off the usual price.

And if you're looking for a pair of earbuds to use on your runs or during workouts, you can pick up the for just $25, a discount of $15 compared to the usual price. They feature an IPX6 water-resistance rating, and there's a cord connecting the two individual earbuds so it's not lost in case one shakes loose during a particularly rigorous workout. They also feature in-line controls so you can adjust the volume and switch songs on the fly, and get up to 13 hours of listening time on a single charge.